Super-mutant Covid strain Omicron hits Australia as two infected travellers land in Sydney despite being FULLY vaccinated --Health expert says ALL arrivals should be forced to quarantine | 28 Nov 2021 | Two cases of new 'super-mutant' Covid variant Omicron have been detected in Australia after arriving from Africa where it first emerged. NSW Health confirmed on Sunday urgent genomic testing found the two travellers who touched down in Sydney on Saturday night have the new strain. "They underwent testing on arrival and tested positive for Covid late last night," it said. "The two positive cases, who were asymptomatic, are in isolation in the special health accommodation. Both people are fully vaccinated."