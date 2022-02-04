Supermarkets Allowed to Begin Rationing, Says Spain's Socialist Government | 1 April 2022 | The socialist government of Spain has introduced new laws allowing for the supermarkets to ration food and other items as a part of its "Response Plan" to the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine. Amid soaring inflation, which hit nearly 10 per cent in March, the Spanish government, controlled by the leftist Spanish Socialist Workers' Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has opened up a legal loophole for supermarkets to begin rationing to customers. Published on Wednesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) news bulletin website of the government, an amendment was inserted to the Regulation of Retail Trade law of 1996, which previously prohibited businesses from rationing. The new amendment reads: "Exceptionally, when there are extraordinary circumstances or force majeure that justify it, commercial establishments may temporarily suspend the prohibition... of limiting the number of items that can be purchased by each buyer." The government stressed that rationing must be justified, such as in order to prevent shortages, prior to limits being implemented.