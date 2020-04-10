Supporters gather for Prayer vigil for Trump outside Walter Reed | 03 Oct 2020 | President Trump supporters lined up in front of Walter Reed Hospital Saturday evening, to show support for Trump who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus. Dozens of people gathered for an event hosted by 'Women for America First,' with Trump 2020 signs for a prayer vigil Saturday night. President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Friday after he announced that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus.