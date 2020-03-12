Supporters protest outside Mac's tavern on Staten Island in defiance of New York's COVID restrictions --The bar has been fined thousands of dollars for operating past the 10 p.m. curfew | 02 Dec 2020 | Supporters of a New York City bar owner gathered in front of the business Wednesday to protest his arrest this week for flouting coronavirus restrictions and refusing to close down. Around 60 people assembled in front of Mac's Public House in Staten Island after its co-owner, Danny Presti, was taken away in handcuffs Tuesday night. Many businesses -- particularly restaurants and bars -- have been impacted severely by government-mandated closures in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 destroy the middle class. The crowd eventually swelled to several hundred as the night wore on, the Staten Island Advance reported. Holding signs, the protesters sang "God Bless America" and the chorus to Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It."