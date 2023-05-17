Supreme Court allows Illinois 'assault weapons' ban to take effect --Illinois ban will remain in effect while lower courts consider its constitutional status | 17 May 2023 | The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Illinois' ban on "assault weapons" to take effect temporarily on Wednesday. The ruling allows the Illinois law to remain in effect while lower courts deliberate on its constitutional status. Wednesday's ruling comes after a gun shop owner in Illinois requested an injunction against the ban. The Illinois law bans the sale and new possession of semi-automatic "assault weapons." Those who already legally own such weapons would not have to turn them in. The law also bans the sale of large capacity magazines.