Supreme Court Blocks California's Restrictions on In-home Religious Gatherings | 10 April 2021 | The Supreme Court late Friday ruled against California, blocking the restrictions ban on in-home Bible studies and other religious gatherings. The court's narrow 5–4 ruling was in favor of a group of Santa Clara residents who asserted the restrictions violated the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. The ruling is the fifth time the nation's highest court has overruled the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on California COVID-19 fueled restrictions, including a February ruling that saw the court grant a worshipper’s application asking for restrictions on in-person religious services be rolled back.