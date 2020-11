Supreme Court Blocks Covid-19 Restrictions on Religious Services in New York --Justice Amy Coney Barrett cast the pivotal vote to depart from past cases | 26 Nov 2020 | A 5-4 Supreme Court blocked New York from imposing strict limits on attending religious services to combat Covid-19. New Justice Amy Coney Barrett cast the pivotal vote to depart from past cases, which deferred to state authorities on public-health measures against the coronavirus.