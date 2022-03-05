Supreme Court chief justice directs marshal to investigate leak, calls out 'egregious breach of...trust' --Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak a 'betrayal of the confidences of the Court' | 3 May 2022 | The Supreme Court issued a response to the report of a draft opinion that, if published, would overturn Roe v. Wade, with Chief Justice John Roberts strongly condemning the leak to the press. In a brief message, the court acknowledged that the leaked document is indeed real, while noting that it is just a draft and that the court has not issued a final decision on the matter... Roberts, in his own statement accompanying the court's press release, announced that he has called upon the Marshal of the Court to investigate the situation and find the source who leaked the document to Politico. Roberts also spoke out against the notion that the leak could succeed as a political maneuver to influence the outcome of the case. "To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way," Roberts said.