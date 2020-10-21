Supreme Court declines to block Pennsylvania mail-in ballot extension --The court tied 4-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the three liberal justices to let a state court ruling stand. | 19 Oct 2020 | An evenly divided Supreme Court said Monday it is declining to block a Pennsylvania state court ruling allowing mail-in ballots in the crucial battleground state to be counted as long as they're postmarked by Election Day, even if they arrive up to three days later. The order from the high court is a victory for Democrats, as the presidential campaigns prepare for an all-out battle for the state's 20 electoral votes. The justices offered no explanation for their decision. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh all noted, without further comment, they would have granted Republicans' application for a stay.