Supreme Court declines to reinstate vote of nearly 1 million Florida felons | 16 July 2020 | The Supreme Court on Thursday let stand a lower court ruling that could strip voting eligibility from up to 1 million Florida felons who have completed their sentences but have yet to pay outstanding fines, restitution and other fees. In an unsigned opinion, the conservative-majority court declined to revisit a federal appeals court ruling that permits Florida to stop felons with outstanding court-imposed debt from registering to vote as a July 20 primary election registration deadline approaches. Three of the court's more liberal justices, Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan, dissented.