Supreme Court denies Johnson & Johnson bid to void $2 billion talc verdict | 1 June 2021 | The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down an appeal by Johnson & Johnson to void a $2 billion judgment for women who claimed the company's talc-based products caused ovarian cancer. The move came in an unsigned order and leaves intact a Missouri state court verdict against the multinational giant. Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh took no part in the consideration of the petition. The hefty verdict was the culmination of numerous U.S. lawsuits brought by women who claimed that Johnson & Johnson products contained asbestos and other carcinogens and that the company ignored the health risks. [And now, J&J is making vaccines...]