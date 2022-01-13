Breaking: Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses --High court allows health care vaccine mandate to take effect | 13 Jan 2022 | The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. The court's conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees.