Supreme Court to hear two Biden vaccine mandate cases on Jan. 7 --The Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether the government can force healthcare workers at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding to be jabbed, and the OSHA mandate for large employers. | 22 Dec 2021 | The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on January 7, 2022, for two vaccine mandate cases: whether the Biden administration can force large employers to mandate their employees receive COVID shots or weekly tests, and whether the government can force healthcare workers at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding to be jabbed. The former mandate is set to take effect on January 4, 2022, and it does not appear the workers whose jobs are on the line if they don't submit to the experimental injections will receive relief from the high court before then. Yesterday, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked the Biden administration to respond to appeals asking the Court to block enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule about large businesses, which was given the go-ahead by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit on Friday, by 4 p.m. December 30.