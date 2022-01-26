Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire --Breyer to step down at the end of the current Supreme Court term early this summer | 26 Jan 2022 | Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, Fox News confirmed, setting Joe Biden up with the first opportunity to fill a vacancy on the high court. A source close to Breyer told Fox News that the justice will step down at the end of the current Supreme Court term early this summer. Breyer, who is 83, has been the subject of rampant speculation about his retirement. During his campaign, Biden promised that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.