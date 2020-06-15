Supreme Court makes historic ruling on LGBT employment discrimination | 15 June 2020 | The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court. The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers. Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas dissented.