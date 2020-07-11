Supreme Court Orders Pennsylvania to Separate Late-Arriving Ballots --Alito orders that 'all such ballots, if counted, be counted separately' | 07 Nov 2020 | U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito late Friday ordered Pennsylvania election officials to segregate and separately count ballots that arrived after Election Day. Alito granted a request by the state's Republican party to separate mail-in ballots received between 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and 5 p.m. Nov. 6 from those that arrived by 8p.m. Nov. 3, in accordance with state guidance. He ordered that those segregated ballots must be kept "in a secure, safe and sealed container separate from other voted ballots." The justice, however, did not order the counties to stop counting but instead ordered "all such ballots, if counted, be counted separately." Alito also directed any responses to the application by 2 p.m. Nov. 7. The Republican Party of Pennsylvania had filed a request earlier on Friday asking the court for an order to log, segregate, and not take any actions over mail-in ballots received after Election Day.