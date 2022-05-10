Supreme Court Overturns Ruling on Massachusetts Gun Law, Leaving Constitutionality in Question | 4 Oct 2022 | The Supreme Court reversed a federal appeals court decision on Oct. 3 that upheld one of Massachusetts' tough gun laws, months after the high court expanded Second Amendment rights. The Massachusetts law in question, the constitutionality of which is now in doubt, imposed a lifetime ban on purchasing handguns--but not possessing them--on anyone convicted of a nonviolent misdemeanor that involved the possession or use of guns. The high court remanded the case, Morin v. Lyver (court file 21-1160), to the U.S Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit "for further consideration in light of" the Supreme Court's landmark June 23 decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. Massachusetts was previously added to Morin v. Lyver as an intervenor to defend the constitutionality of the state law.