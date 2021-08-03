Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Trump's Last Remaining Election Challenge | 08 March 2021 | The Supreme Court dismissed former President Donald Trump's final remaining challenge to the 2020 presidential election results this morning, a lawsuit challenging the results in the state of Wisconsin. Also on March 8, the high court declined to hear an emergency petition for mandamus brought by pro-Trump lawyer L. Lin Wood who on Dec. 30, 2020, asked the court to block the Jan. 5, 2021, runoff elections for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats. The races were won by Democrats who unseated two incumbent Republicans, handing control of that chamber to Democrats as President Joe Biden began his term of office. The court, as is its custom when refusing to hear petitions, did not explain its actions March 8. No justices indicated they were dissenting from the dismissal orders.