Supreme Court reinstates Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy | 24 Aug 2021 | The United States Supreme Court refused to block a court order requiring the Biden administration to reinstate a Trump-era immigration move known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy. The policy, implemented by former President Donald Trump, requires asylum seekers at the southern border to stay in Mexico while they await hearings in U.S. courtrooms to determine their eligibility and status. Three of the court's more liberal justices -- Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, and Breyer -- would have accepted the application for a stay.