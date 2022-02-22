Supreme Court Rejects Bid for Religious Opt-Out From COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate | 22 Feb 2022 | Supreme Court justices on Feb. 22 rejected a bid by health care workers in Maine to block the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Justices declined to hear arguments for and against an appeals court decision that left the mandate, which affects all health care workers in Maine, intact. At least six justices rejected the writ of certiorari, or request to review the lower court decision denying a preliminary injunction. How each justice voted wasn't made public. "It's very disappointing to see the court ignoring this clear injustice," Mathew Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel, the legal group representing the petitioners, told The Epoch Times. "We thought it was a great case for the court to take. There's a clear conflict and a clear violation of federal law." Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, announced the vaccine mandate in August 2021.