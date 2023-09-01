Supreme Court Rejects Case Seeking to Overturn 2020 'Election' | 9 Jan 2023 | The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 9 turned down a case that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 'election.' Justices decided against hearing arguments in Raland Brunson v. Alma Adams. They didn’t explain their reasoning. The move came after the case was distributed for justices to consider during their Jan. 6 conference. Brunson, a Utah man, had asked the court to review the case after an appeals court in October 2022 upheld a lower court order dismissing his case. Brunson originally filed his case in state court. He argued that federal officials, including all members of Congress, failed to meet their oath of office because they "intentionally refused" to investigate evidence that the 2020 election was fraudulent. The case was later moved to federal court.