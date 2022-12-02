Supreme Court rejects NYC teachers' religious exemption appeal over vax mandate --Sotomayor did not offer an explanation, which is the court's usual procedure. [Right, she's too stupid to articulate one.] | 12 Feb 2022 | The Supreme Court on Friday shot down an appeal from a group of New York City school teachers who sought to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing it violated their religious freedom. Justice Sonia Sotomayor rejected the emergency appeal on Friday, the same day as the deadline for city employees to comply with the mandate or face losing their jobs. Sotomayor did not offer an explanation, which is the court's usual procedure. The appeal was filed Tuesday by 15 Department of Education workers, who claimed the city was violating their religious freedoms by not accepting their exemption claims.