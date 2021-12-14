Supreme Court rejects religious challenge to NY vaccine mandate --Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch dissented | 13 Dec 2021 | The Supreme Court [of useless eaters] on Monday refused to block a New York regulation that requires health care workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine without any religious exemptions. The vaccine mandate for health care workers, which went into effect in August, allows only for medical exemptions but not religious ones. The Supreme Court turned away two applications from doctors and nurses in the state for injunctive relief to allow religious exemptions while litigation continues in the lower courts over the mandate's constitutionality. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented. Gorsuch wrote in his dissent that the mandate turns away the very doctors and nurses the state has depended on throughout the course of the pandemic.