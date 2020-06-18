Supreme Court rules against Trump administration bid to end DACA program | 18 June 2020 | The Supreme Court ruled Thursday against the Trump administration's effort to end the Obama-era program [by executive order] that offers legal protections to young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. The court ruled that the administration's decision to rescind the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which sets out rule-making procedures for federal agencies. In a 5-4 decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the liberal members to author the opinion, the court said the Department of Homeland Security's move to eliminate the program was done in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner although they did not rule on the merits of the program itself. [Click here to read the opinion.]