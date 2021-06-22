Supreme Court rules in favor of athletes in NCAA compensation case --The 9-0 decision represents a landmark victory for college players and a significant moment in the history of college athletics. | 21 June 2021 | The Supreme Court sided unanimously with college athletes on Monday, ruling the National Collegiate Athletic Association's restrictions on education benefits for players violate the nation’s antitrust laws. The 9-0 decision represents a landmark victory for college players and a significant moment in the history of college athletics, as lawmakers in Congress and statehouses weigh new laws to allow athletes to profit from personal endorsements and sponsorships.