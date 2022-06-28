Supreme Court Rules in Favor of High School Football Coach Fired for Post-Game Prayers --Decision overturns the oft-reversed 9th Circuit Court of Appeals | 28 June 2022 | The Supreme Court ruled 6–3 on June 27 that a school district in Washington state violated First Amendment religious freedom protections when it fired high school football coach Joseph Kennedy for leading personal prayers at the 50-yard line after games. The decision is regarded as a victory for religious freedom. In the case, the high court held that the free exercise and free speech clauses of the First Amendment protect an individual engaging in a personal religious observance from government reprisal. The court found that the U.S. Constitution neither requires nor allows governments to suppress such religious expression.