Supreme Court rules for social media giants in cases over third-party content, declines to address Section 230 --The major question of how far Section 230 should go remains unanswered | 18 May 2023 | The Supreme Court on Thursday handed big tech companies, including Google and Twitter, legal wins in a pair of lawsuits alleging that the companies should be liable for ISIS [I-CIA-SIS] attacks because of content the terror organization promoted using their platforms. The companies were sued separately by the families of the victims. In the case against Twitter, Justice Clarence Thomas authored a unanimous opinion saying that the families did not provide sufficient evidence to establish that the companies should be held liable for aiding and abetting... The justices declined to answer the question of how far the scope of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act goes. The nearly 30-year-old law gives digital platforms a measure of immunity from some criminal and civil claims.