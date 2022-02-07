Supreme Court ruling allows Biden admin to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy | 1 July 2022 | The Biden administration can now move forward with ending the controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy after a Supreme Court ruling in the administration's favor. On Thursday, the Supreme Court unexpectedly ruled in favor of allowing the Biden administration to end the policy that forces asylum seekers to wait for their hearings in Mexico. In a statement, Tennessee Republican congressman Chuck Fleischmann said he was disappointed by the ruling, calling the "Remain in Mexico" policy "one of the last and most effective tools...to secure our border."