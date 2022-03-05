Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaked draft opinion shows - report --Until an official opinion is signed, Roe v. Wade remains | 2 May 2022 | The Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. The draft leak obtained by Politico was written in early February. It was not immediately clear if it has been rewritten or revised. Fox News is not being waived off the story... Drafts circulate and change, as do votes. Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, abortions would be left for the states to decide.