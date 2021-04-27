Supreme Court takes up major Second Amendment case --The court has declined to insert itself in similar cases in recent years and has not issued a major Second Amendment decision in over a decade | 26 April 2021 | The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to restrictions on carrying firearms outside the home, teeing up a potentially landmark dispute over the scope of the Second Amendment. In an unsigned order, the justices took up a bid by two gun owners and a New York affiliate of the National Rifle Association to challenge the state's denial of their applications for concealed carry licenses for self-defense. It will be heard next term, which begins in October.