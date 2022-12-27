Supreme Court temporarily halts termination of Title 42, will hear case in February | 27 Dec 2022 | The Supreme Court temporarily halted the termination of Title 42 on Tuesday, allowing the Trump-era policy to remain in place until the justices hear a challenge from Republican-led states in February. The policy, which was originally enacted at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, allows immigration officials to quickly expel migrants on public health grounds. Chief Justice John Roberts put a temporary hold on Title 42's termination on Dec. 19. In Tuesday's 5-4 ruling, Justices Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas agreed to hear a challenge from Republican-led states during the February 2023 argument session.