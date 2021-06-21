Supreme Court Tosses Obamacare Challenge by 18 States on Grounds of Legal Standing | 17 June 2021 | By a vote of 7-2, the Supreme Court has upheld the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act--commonly known as Obamacare--for the third time, ignoring the question of its constitutionality by ruling that those challenging it lacked the required legal standing to do so. The majority opinion was written by Justice Stephen Breyer. It was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.