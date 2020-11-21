Supreme Court Unveils New Circuit Assignments for Justices - Here is the Breakdown | 20 Nov 2020 | The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday released its new circuit assignments for the justices. Conservative Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas were all assigned to crucial battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan. It is ordered that the following allotment be made of The Chief Justice and the Associate Justices of this Court among the circuits, pursuant to Title 28, United States Code, Section 42 and that such allotment be entered of record, effective November 20, 2020...