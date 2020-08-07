Supreme Court upholds Trump's limits on birth control coverage --The Supreme Court, in its 7-2 ruling, sought to resolve a long-running legal battle that previously vexed the justices. | 08 July 2020 | The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Trump administration’s broad rollback of Obamacare rules requiring employers to provide free birth control to women, in a major victory for religious groups allied with President Donald Trump. The Supreme Court, in its 7-2 ruling, sought to resolve a long-running legal battle that previously vexed the justices -- how to strike the right balance between ensuring access to birth control and safeguarding religious freedom protections. The decision allows the Trump administration to move forward with rules that would allow virtually any employer to claim a religious or moral exemption to providing birth control coverage.