Supreme Court Will Not Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness | 20 Oct 2022 | A request for the Supreme Court to block Joe Biden's plan for broad federal student loan debt cancellation was rejected Wednesday, in a major blow to the highest-profile legal challenge to the debt relief plan so far. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected the motion from a Wisconsin group without offering an explanation. The Brown County Taxpayers Association filed the motion Wednesday, asking the court to immediately pause the loan relief program while it moves forward with litigation against the Biden Administration. A federal district court tossed a lawsuit from the group aiming to stop the program, which they have since appealed to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. The motion to the Supreme Court argued the program should be halted immediately because Biden overstepped his authority by authorizing loan forgiveness, which they claimed will lead to a "gargantuan increase in the national debt."