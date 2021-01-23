Surprise! Gretchen Whitmer Reopens Michigan Restaurants Now That Biden Has Been Sworn In --Are we supposed to believe this is all just a coincidence? | 23 Jan 2021 | Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been one of the most strict leaders in the country when it comes to coronavirus lockdowns. Now, just a few days after Joe Biden has been sworn in as president, Whitmer is talking about reopening restaurants. The same thing is happening in Washington, DC. The Detroit News reports: Indoor dining at Michigan restaurants, bars will reopen Feb. 1 at 25% capacity. Indoor dining at restaurants and bars in Michigan will resume on Feb. 1, 75 days after it was suspended amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the reopening Friday morning, the latest signal that health officials believe the state is moving past a second wave of the virus that struck in the fall.