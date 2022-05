Surprise! Leadership at Joe Biden's 'Disinformation Governance Board' Has Ties to George Soros | 7 May 2022 | Liberal oligarch George Soros has his hands in pretty much everything the left does. Knowing this, it should come as no surprise that he is tied to the leadership at Biden's new Orwellian "Disinformation Governance Board," which has come under fire since it was announced last week. The government has no business deciding what is and is not truth, much less for purely partisan reasons.