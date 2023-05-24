In Surprise Move, New York Says It Will End COVID Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers | 24 May 2023 | Minutes after oral arguments began today in a New York State appeals court hearing on a lawsuit challenging the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, an attorney representing New York announced the state's intention to repeal the mandate. The state also requested the court overturn a previous ruling striking down the mandate -- a move attorneys for the plaintiffs opposed because it "leaves open the very real possibility that this constitutional violation could happen again and ruin many more lives." Children’s Health Defense (CHD) sponsored the original lawsuit, filed Oct. 20, 2022, by Medical Professionals for Informed Consent -- a group of medical practitioners affected by the mandate -- along with several additional plaintiffs, including two doctors, a nurse, a radiologic technologist and a medical laboratory specialist. Defendants include the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), New York Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and Mary T. Bassett, the state’s health commissioner.