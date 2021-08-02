Survey: Over 50% of Massachusetts residents don't trust COVID-19 vaccines | 05 Feb 2021 | Massachusetts residents will soon be seeing tv commercials and social media ads about facts [sic] surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.The state is calling this new public awareness propaganda campaign "Trust the Facts, Get the Vax." Governor Charlie Baker (R) said a survey found that 53 percent of respondents had concerns about the vaccines. People of color and those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds were disproportionately represented among those who had concerns.