Suspect arrested after 2 killed, 3 wounded in stabbing at San Jose church | 23 Nov 2020 | A suspect has been arrested after two people died in a stabbing at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose on Sunday night, police said. A man died at the scene and a woman was transported to a hospital where she died. Three other adult male victims were transported to hospitals and are in serious but stable condition. San Jose Police describe the deadly stabbing as "A very chaotic scene," said San Jose public information officer, Christian Camarillo. "When officers arrived they found five victims who had been stabbed at least one time. One of the victims was pronounced decease at the scene," said officer Camarillo. Police described the suspect as an adult male, but have not released his identity. [The suspect's name and motive not released. Why? And, why no media coverage of this story?]