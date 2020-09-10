Suspect Charged in Gretchen Whitmer Kidnap Plot Had Anarchist Flag, Hates Police | 08 Oct 2020 | United States attorneys in Michigan charged six individuals on Thursday with an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and overthrow the state's government. The feds have charged Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta, the Detroit News reported. Twelve individuals were charged in all... Several media outlets, including the New York Times and the UK Daily Mail have attempted to cast the individuals as “right-wing” and “Trump supporters,” but at least one suspect, Brandon Caserta, held views more nuanced than that. Breitbart News reviewed Caserta’s Facebook profile shortly before it was deleted. In several YouTube videos, Caserta opined about rights and the illegitimacy of government. “The Constitution is illegitimate,” he said in one posted on May 16, 2020, which was removed after Caserta’s account was terminated. “Authority doesn’t exist, dude,” Caserta said, seated in front of an anarchist flag, “and, like, the law doesn’t exist.”