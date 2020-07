Suspect in custody after shooting at Marine Corps training facility | 07 July 2020 | A suspected gunman is in custody after an early morning shooting at a Marine Corps training installation in Southern California on Tuesday, according to the service. Military police responded to shots fired at 6:30 a.m. at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center and "cordoned the area," the service said in a tweet... A shelter-in-place order has since been lifted at the installation.