Suspect in grad student's grisly stabbing death is career criminal with rap sheet spanning both coasts --Shawn Laval Smith, 31, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the LAPD. | 18 Jan 2022 | Los Angeles police have identified the suspected killer of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer, a UCLA grad student stabbed to death at her furniture store job last week. Shawn Laval Smith, 31, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the LAPD. Los Angeles County Jail records show Covina police arrested him on Oct. 27, 2020, on a misdemeanor charge. He was released on $1,000 bail... A law enforcement source tells Fox News Digital that Smith has a rap sheet that spans both coasts, including in San Francisco and South Carolina. His most recent charge is allegedly for shoplifting -- and he landed in jail in San Mateo after allegedly assaulting a police officer.