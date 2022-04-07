Suspect at Large After Shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July Parade --"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff posted. | 4 July 2022 | Police are searching for the person who reportedly fired shots during the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park Monday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. near Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park, according to reports. A large police presence from the state and neighboring suburban Chicago departments was seen along the parade route. Further details about the shooting and any injuries were not immediately confirmed by police.