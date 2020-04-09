Suspect in Portland fatal shooting has been killed - reports | 03 Sept 2020 | An Antifa sympathizer who was said to be a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Patriot Prayer supporter in Portland, Ore., last month was reportedly killed Thursday night as authorities moved in to arrest him. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, died in Lacey, Wash., outside Seattle, during an operation by a federal fugitive task force, The New York Times reported.Reinoehl's death was also confirmed by a senior Justice Department official, according to The Associated Press. The suspect was shot by law enforcement after drawing a gun on officers, the AP report said. The task force was composed of personnel from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service.