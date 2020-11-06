Suspect in Santa Cruz Co. deputy ambush believed to be behind federal officer's death, source says | 11 June 2020 | The U.S. Air Force sergeant suspected of killing a Santa Cruz County deputy is now believed to have had a hand in the killing of a federal officer in Oakland. That's according to our media partners at the Bay Area News Group. Steven Carrillo was arrested on Saturday after authorities say he opened fire and deputies in Ben Lomond, killing Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller. As the ABC7 News I-Team have been reporting, the FBI was investigating whether Carrillo had been involved in a shooting that killed a security officer at the Oakland Federal Building last month.