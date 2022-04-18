Suspect in South Carolina mall shooting on house arrest after judge sets $25,000 bond | 17 April 2022 | The suspect in a South Carolina mall shooting in which nine people were wounded has been released under house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor after a judge set a $25,000 surety bond. The suspect, Jewayne Price, is also barred from contacting any of the victims, Columbia police said on Twitter. Price will be allowed to travel from his home to work while he is under house arrest. Initially three people were suspected and detained, but two were released, officials said. The shooting Saturday at Columbiana Centre injured 14 people -- nine with gunshots and five who were hurt while fleeing.