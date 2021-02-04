Suspect who smashed into barrier at US Capitol identified as Noah Green | 02 April 2021 | The driver who killed a US Capitol cop before he was gunned down by police is a Nation of Islam devotee from Indiana, according to reports and his social media. Noah Green, 25, who may have been living in Virginia, described himself as a "Follower of Farrakhan" on his Facebook page, in reference to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Green appeared to have come on hard times from his Facebook page reviewed by The Post before his account was taken down.