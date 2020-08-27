Suspected teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse spotted cleaning Kenosha graffiti before shooting | 26 Aug 2020 | The suspected teen shooter who killed two Kenosha protesters and injured a third Tuesday night was photographed cleaning graffiti in the city just hours before the violence. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, allegedly traveled into Kenosha and affiliated himself with a small but heavily armed militia that claimed to be helping law enforcement protect the city after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Before allegedly being filmed shooting protesters during a tense confrontation, Rittenhouse was spotted joining other volunteers in cleaning graffiti from a high school nearby the Kenosha County Courthouse. Later that night, a gunman carrying a rifle -- suspected to be Rittenhouse -- was caught in disturbing footage shooting protesters who had chased after him.