Sweden and Denmark Ban Use of Moderna SpikeVax in Young People, Citing Myocarditis | 6 Oct 2021 | The Swedish Public Health Agency revealed on Wednesday that it is recommending use of the Moderna SpikeVax be discontinued in young people born after 1991, citing serious cardiac issues incuding myocarditis and pericarditis. Denmark implemented a ban for people aged 12-17 the same week. "The Swedish Public Health Agency has decided to suspend the use of Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, for everyone born in 1991 and later, for precautionary reasons," the Agency stated on Wednesday. "The cause is signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or heart sac. However, the risk of being affected is very small."